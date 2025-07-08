EPFD Water Rescue Team updates on Central Texas flooding

The El Paso Fire Department says they’re ready for any assignment, from search, rescue, or recovery when it comes to assisting with the devastating Central Texas floods that left over 100 people dead.

What started off as dispatching six water rescue members, two boats and two trucks being to Kerrville, TX on July 5, has become a mission extended until July 15.

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso Fire's Water Rescue Coordinator and Battalion Chief Kris Menendez who says they’ve been part of other incidents, but not quite of this magnitude.

"It's pretty significant, I mean, first, losing a loved one, that's got to be devastating for sure," says Menendez. "We've been on a few of incidents where we've seen that firsthand, and it is tough on the responders that are out there."

EPFD is the only team in the region to be a part of Texas Task Force 1.

This week, one of their missions is locating five people missing in Burnet, TX.

Menendez, in communication with the boots on the ground, says the devastating amount of water flow has damaged streets and created more mud, making the job tough.

"It's going to be a long recovery, no doubt. And I believe, like Governor Abbott said, they're not going to stop until they find everybody," he said. "And so, mentally, our team is there, they're mission ready and they know what needs to be done, and they'll do whatever it takes to get it done."

As of Monday afternoon, his team has rescued at least 39 adults and 13 animals.

No EPFD rescues were made on Monday and no children or injuries have been reported.