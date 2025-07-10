$745,041.47 paid out to Crusius court appointed defense attorneys
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Defense attorneys for the August 3rd mass shooter were paid $1.3 million for representing Patrick Crusius in the federal and state trials.
Federal court documents released today show eight court appointed private attorneys received more than $745,000.
The highly recognized and lead attorney, Joe Spencer, was paid $214,054.96 for his defense.
Felix Valenzuela received just over $203,126.20.
Crusius pleaded guilty in 2023 to committing hate crimes and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in prison.