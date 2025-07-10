Skip to Content
$745,041.47 paid out to Crusius court appointed defense attorneys

Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -  Defense attorneys for the August 3rd mass shooter were paid $1.3 million for representing Patrick Crusius in the federal and state trials. 

Federal court documents released today show eight court appointed private attorneys received more than $745,000. 

The highly recognized and lead attorney, Joe Spencer, was paid $214,054.96 for his defense. 

 Felix Valenzuela received just over $203,126.20. 

Crusius pleaded guilty in 2023 to committing hate crimes and was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in prison. 

Gabrielle Lopez

