Community Cleanup events in East Montana, Fabens

today at 6:18 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Public Works Department is hosting two community cleanup events Saturday morning, as part of a several-month-long campaign.

From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. El Paso County residents can drop off tires, bulk trash, and electronic waste at the following locations:

  • Fabens: 199 Citizen Transfer Station Rd., Fabens, Texas 79838
  • East Montana: 14698 Van Lane, El Paso, TX 79938

Each resident may bring up to 5 tires until the maximum collection amount (1,500) is reached. Tires must measure 17 inches or smaller. Tires from retailers, semi-trucks, equipment-trucks, or those with rims will NOT be accepted.

Residents may bring one pick-up truck load of bulk trash, including furniture, chairs, carpet, etc.

Accepted electronics include computers, tablets, scanners, video games, cameras, radios, cellphones, VCRs, and DVD players. CRT monitors and televisions will NOT be accepted.

For any questions, please contact the El Paso County Public Works Office at (915) 273-3330.

Paul Schulz

