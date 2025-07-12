Skip to Content
Police investigate burglary at Radford School

Published 4:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Radford School posted a letter to the staff and families about the increased police presence in the area of the school in Central El Paso.

The school administration said the police officers were conducting a "precautionary sweep of the building following a break-in that occurred outside of school hours."

The El Paso Police Department said officers were called out to the campus just after 8 a.m. after receiving a burglary of business call.

The area surrounding the campus at the 2000 block of Radford was closed to the public while police investigated.

Radford School assured parents and staff, there was no "immediate threat to students or staff," said Manuel Castruita, Executive Director of the school.

Yvonne Suarez

