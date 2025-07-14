Martinez family remembers their son Marcos

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marcos Martinez was just 16-years-old when he died on July 4th.

He died after an 18 month battle with Philadelphia Positive Leukemia.

ABC-7 spoke with his family, who described him as a big kid with a caring heart.

"After all this, we just wanted to be good, to be better and, to walk again, just simple things.," said his mother Stephanie Salas.

Marcos had a GoFundMe that went viral after being posted on Instagram, raising over $10,000 for his funeral and life expenses. The fundraiser says "We want to give Marcos the farewell he deserves & to take away stress from his grieving family."

His older sister Salma said, "He was such a sweetheart, he wanted nothing but kindness."

Salma said they used to play Minecraft all the time, but as his health got worse, the less they played.

"I remember all the times where it's like, 'oh, let's play this, let's play this, let's play that.' And he'd love it."

If you wish to donate to the fundraiser, you can find the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/remembering-marcos-a-brave-fight-against-leukemia