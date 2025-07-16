Retired El Paso firefighter says he did not receive full accrual payout from City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gabriel Trevino retired from the El Paso Fire Department in February 2025 after 13 years of service.

He says the City owed him $59,000 worth of accrual payouts, but shortly after he retired, he only received $20,000, and another $20,000 was taken out for workers' compensation.

After leaving EPFD, Trevino enrolled in school full time to work towards becoming a Physician Assistant.

"I have two young children, so my wife and I were looking forward to that money to pay for student loans (and) financially compensate my way through school," he said.

Samson Rivera is another El Paso firefighter who is set to retire after 14 years next month. He served as second vice president for the El Paso Firefighters Association.

"I'm not going to hold my breath for 30 days, assuming that then I'm going to get that payout," Rivera said. "I'm kind of expecting it not to happen. It makes it feel like you don't matter to them."

Rivera says he's heard about firefighters not getting paid their accruals for the past four years.

"After that first month, some guys were on it right away and were calling," he said. "For other guys, it would be over a year, and they would call us."

Trevino said he discussed his discrepancy with another retiree, to no avail.

"I've had the union look at it. I've had my financial advisor look at it," he said. "The general consensus is this sounds extremely fishy."

Rivera started asking the City for answers long before he retired. He called staff and showed up at City Hall, but after getting no clear answers, he asked City Rep Josh Acevedo for help.

"I was like, I want to fix it today, and I want to get to work on it," Acevedo said.

The District 2 representative brought the concerns to City Manager Dionne Mack, who told him she would have her staff look into it.

"Maybe we don't need two people working on this, maybe we need four, and we're going to get down to those efficiencies in a better time," Acevedo said. "Unfortunately a lot of these things take some time."

ABC-7 requested an in-person interview on Tuesday with City Manager Dionne Mack, or someone who could explain the process for approving accrual payouts.

Strategic Communications Director Laura Cruz-Acosta told us no one was available for an interview in time for this newscast, but shared the following statement:

"We are aware of the firefighter's concern. The City has prioritized the auditing of the files of recently retired firefighters and police to ensure all accrual-related payments are accurate and consistent with the applicable agreements. At this time there are a total of 9 files that remain to be audited. This review process is highly complex and requires detailed, individualized analysis. Currently, we have only one staff member in the organization with the specialized expertise to perform this level of calculation. To address this staffing shortage, we have amended the position to help us attract more qualified candidates and are working to hire and train additional staff capable of handling this specialized work."

Cruz-Acosta went on to further explain: