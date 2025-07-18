Good Vibes Only: Cheerabilities: A place for all

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local competitive cheerleading program is allowing athletes of all abilities to participate in the sport.

El Paso Threat All Star Cheer began the Cheerabilities team in 2024. The program allows athletes with disabilities to get involved in cheer!

Coaches Amanda Gonzalez and Jacob Aguirre told ABC-7 they decided to start this team after first seeing the concept in Dallas.

“Cheerleading is a sport in my eyes, so it's something that can get the kids going and get them excited about their own life. And I just thought, El Paso really needed that,” Gonzalez said.

"The idea from there was like, 'Okay, can we do it?' And I was like, 'You know what? I can do it. We can do it. We got this.'” Aguirre said.

The team has grown from just three athletes during their first season to now 10 on the roster!

Coach Gonzalez said they are excited about this new chapter of cheerleading in El Paso.

“Working with these athletes is just a lot more fulfilling because you see their passion a lot quicker than you see others.”

Both coaches said these cheerleaders are just as competitive as other teams. They also said this new program has helped improve their social skills.

“And that's what I think has been helping a lot, too, is that they're gaining social skills that outside in the world, where you go to the store, people are just staring at you. Not here. Here. This is, this is their home. This is their safety place,” he said.

The team has already had several performances, including at Southwest University Park.

Coach Aguirre and Gonzalez said Cheerabilities allows other people to see the best in these athletes.

“Parents that teared up because they're their child actually getting to experience what they've never done before and seeing them learn new abilities. They've, we've gotten nothing but positive feedback, so I'm excited for that,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez explained that the coaches who work with the Cheerabilities team are both teachers, including one who is certified to work with special education.

Both coaches said they have plans to have the Cheerabilities Team compete in the future.

They accept anyone over the age of six. If you are interested in learning more, you can contact them on Instagram or call 915-317-9594.