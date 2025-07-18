Skip to Content
The city of Las Cruces host a community meeting for Young Park Master Plan

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Young Park is one of Las Cruces’ most cherished public spaces. Today the city is inviting the community to be apart of the planing process.

The City said the new master plan aims to build on recent improvements while setting a vision for the park’s future. The meeting will be held at Lynn Middle School 950 S. Walnut Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m

