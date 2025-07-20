Car salesman robbed at gun point, police need helping finding suspect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say an armed man stole a truck from a car salesman in West El Paso.

The police investigation found a car salesman for Car Lots LLC met with the suspect who the salesman thought was going to buy the vehicle. They met at an apartment complex at 500 Rubin in Wet El Paso on Saturday, May 10.

The suspect and the salesman, police say, test drove the 2019 black, 4-door, Chevrolet Silverado, valued at $19,800. When they returned to the apartment complex, the suspect pulled out a gun threatening the salesman and told him to get out of the truck, according to police.

The suspect then fled with the truck. He is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens to early 20s. Police say he has a medium complexion, a slight mustache, and average build.

Police ask that anyone with information on the truck or the suspect call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or at www.cselpaso.org.

You can remain anonymous and if your tips leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Photos below courtesy: Crime Stoppers of El Paso