Savannah Bananas to make network TV debut on El Paso-Las Cruces CW

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you've spent any time on social media lately, chances are you've seen it: a group of baseball players showing off their best dance moves in front of a packed stadium.

It's not just any baseball game — it’s called Banana Ball.

Choreographed dances. Players doing backflips on the field. Non-stop crowd engagement. It’s all part of what the Savannah Bananas call “The Greatest Show in Sports.”

At the heart of the movement is Jesse Cole, the team’s energetic owner known for his signature bright yellow tuxedo and hat.

For the past decade, Cole has turned Banana Ball into a national phenomenon — starting in Savannah, Georgia, and now bringing the show to sold-out sports stadiums across the country.

But Banana Ball isn’t the first time someone’s brought a bold twist to the game of baseball.

Longtime El Pasoans might remember the El Paso Diablos and their former owner Jim Paul.

Back in 1974, Paul bought the team — despite not being a big baseball fan — and completely transformed the game-day experience.

With giveaways, mascots, fan contests, and on-field antics, he helped set an all-time attendance record for El Paso sports.

“It’s America’s pastime, but it can be boring,” Paul said. “Our deal was nobody sleeps at a Diablos game. The Bananas, what they do — they’ve taken it to another level.”

The Savannah Bananas’ unique blend of sport and spectacle has become so popular that they’re now selling out football stadiums.

Their approach is proving something Jim Paul believed decades ago.

“This is entertainment,” Paul emphasized. “We are entertaining the people. They’re paying money to come see a game, but they want to be entertained.”

So, could Banana Ball be headed to El Paso?

We reached out to UTEP to see if the Bananas might ever play at the Sun Bowl.

A university spokesperson told us:

“We have explored bringing baseball to the stadium before, but nothing has come to fruition yet. This team in particular is not something we have looked at, but we are always open to bringing events that make business sense.”

What about Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas? A team representative said:

“We have inquired about Banana Ball and hope that one day El Paso can be worked into their high-demand, busy touring schedule.”

Whether or not Banana Ball comes to the Borderland, you don’t have to wait to see what the buzz is about.

You can catch the Savannah Bananas in action as they face the Texas Tailgaters, airing Sunday, July 27, at 1 p.m. on the El Paso–Las Cruces CW.