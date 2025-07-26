Police release photo of suspect arrested in UNM Deadly Shooting

Albuquerque, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State Police released a photo of 18-year-old John Fuentes, the man who was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy and injured a 19-year-old man at Mesa Vista Hall on the University of New Mexico's Albuquerque campus.

New Mexico State Police

Fuentes was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Friday in Valencia County, NM, and was later booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on the following charges:

First-degree murder

Aggravated battery

Aggravated assault

Tampering with evidence

University of New Mexico Police Department officers initially responded to an alarm at Mesa Vista Hall around 1:36 a.m Friday and saw broken windows and what they believed to be blood.

Campus police later received a call from a woman whose family member had heard the gunshots on campus.

Police were also informed that a 19-year-old man went to the University of New Mexico Hospital and said he had been shot on campus.

Once they entered the building, officers found a 14-year-old boy dead inside one of the dorms.

New Mexico State Police later arrived and took over the investigation. They determined that four people were hanging out in the dorm room when Fuentes began shooting a gun at the other three people in the room.

The 14-year-old died on the scene, while the three other people ran out of the room.

NMSP's Investigations Bureau is still looking into the details, including why Fuentes shot the others.

We will provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.