Participation physicals necessary for back to school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - As area school districts welcome students back into the classrooms, there is more than just school supplies and uniforms for parents to consider.

Participation physicals are just as vital as the notebooks and pencils. These physicals ensure youth athletes are healthy enough to play sports in school.

Physicians will examine the child's heart, lungs, and muscles to make sure students can participate in sports.

Asthma or other lung or heart conditions could impact their safe participation in physical activities according to a local doctor.

"I always have to emphasize all my kids stretching before they start to play. I know when they're young they will be more limber and everyone knows the importance of it. But to coaches and trainers, please, please have your kids stretch, get proper hydration and try to treat any small injuries they've had already properly before they continue their activities," said Dr. Ikechukwu Onyedika, with The Hospitals of Providence.

Last year in Texas, about half of students ages 6-17 played sports, according to Project Play, an initiative of the Aspen Institute's Sports and Society program.