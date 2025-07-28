Skip to Content
Top Stories

Video shows Patrick Crusius shopping at Cabela’s one week before El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting

By
today at 6:41 PM
Published 6:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video obtained by ABC-7 from the YouTube channel "Interrogation Files" shows El Paso Walmart Mass Shooter Patrick Crusius walking around a Cabela's store in Allen, Texas on July 27, 2019, seven days before the shooting.

Crusius, wearing a dark colored t-shirt and tan pants, is seen walking around the store and looking at guns on a rack. Later, he is seen browsing aisles before he spots a black sling bag, tries it on and decides to purchase it.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Crusius is captured on another security camera purchasing the bag with cash, and then leaving the store.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content