Video shows Patrick Crusius shopping at Cabela’s one week before El Paso Walmart Mass Shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Video obtained by ABC-7 from the YouTube channel "Interrogation Files" shows El Paso Walmart Mass Shooter Patrick Crusius walking around a Cabela's store in Allen, Texas on July 27, 2019, seven days before the shooting.

Crusius, wearing a dark colored t-shirt and tan pants, is seen walking around the store and looking at guns on a rack. Later, he is seen browsing aisles before he spots a black sling bag, tries it on and decides to purchase it.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Crusius is captured on another security camera purchasing the bag with cash, and then leaving the store.