Canutillo ISD opens new law enforcement training facility for high school students

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Just in time for the new school year, Canutillo High School students have a new building specially designed for a variety of law enforcement training scenarios.

The Canutillo Academy for Public Safety, or CAPS building, features several small rooms where students can search for a suspect as part of their training.

“This gives them that real-world experience, that adrenaline rush that they’re probably going to face in the real world if they do take the law enforcement pathway outside of high school,” Canutillo High School instructor Jonathan Beard said.

The CAPS facility allows students to participate in a wide range of simulated scenarios, including active shooter responses, domestic violence calls, rapid building entry, and even corrections and jail operations.

“Anything that we have to make entry to a building—rapid entry—we can do it here,” Beard added.

District officials say the facility is a major step forward in providing valuable education.

“This is not only free to our students, but it's also a cost-saving measure for families,” Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles said. “Many of these careers require licenses, certifications and college credit hours—all of which cost a lot of money. This facility helps eliminate some of those financial barriers.”

Funded entirely by the district through a $168,154 investment from the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department, the C.A.P.S. center is part of a broader effort by CISD to ensure students graduate ready for college, careers, and community leadership.

“In Canutillo ISD, we believe in preparing students for life after high school with meaningful, career-connected experiences,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Jesica Arellano said in a news release. “The C.A.P.S. facility is another example of our commitment to innovation and excellence in education.”

With school set to resume next Monday, students in the law enforcement track will soon begin using the facility.