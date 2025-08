Donate to the 32nd Annual 'Happiness Happens Here' Humane Society of El Paso Telethon here . Then scroll through the photos below to see some of the incredible moments from this year's telethon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.