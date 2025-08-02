El Pasoans join national protest against Trump’s policies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - This afternoon protesters gathered at the intersection of Sunland Park Drive and Mesa Street in West El Paso.

The protest called "Rage Against the Regime" was meant as a peaceful act of resistance against President Donald Trump's administration, his policies, and the "fascism they are promoting throughout the country and within our communities", according to the protest organizers.

The group said this nationwide event is meant to increase and promote solidarity among those resisting these policies.

"I'll be able to say I did something. I let people know where I stand, how I feel, and how important I think it is that we've got to turn this country around," said Jackie Dean, participated in the protest.

The demonstrations are just the latest in a series of what organizers have called "peaceful summertime" protests across the country to unify people who are against the White House administration's actions.