Battle Batting Cages opens in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today Battle Batting Cages is marking the opening of its new locally owned family entertainment center on the Westside. It aims to bring a fresh hub for indoor sports, dining and camaraderie to the community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the new facility located at 6910 N. Mesa, Suite B. The event will feature attendees such County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and City Representative Chris Canales.

This new center offers two pitching cages operating at 40 mph and 60 mph for batting practice, alongside three private training cages designed for teams and individual lessons.

For a full-service dining experience, Battle Batting Cages will host a restaurant serving burgers, wings, BBQ bites, churros, brownies, cake pops and macarons.

Families and visitors will find two inflatable obstacle courses tailored for children ages 3–11. Guests aged 12 and up can enjoy the Players Corner, which features pool, table tennis and darts.

Battle Batting Cages also provides all-inclusive party packages starting at $175 for two hours and a pro shop offering gear and memberships for enthusiasts.

This new venue aims to become a vibrant community spot where families can enjoy sports, food and fun under one roof.

