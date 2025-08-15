Flash Flood Warning for Hudspeth County including Fort Hancock until 8:15 PM
The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Hudspeth County including Fort Hancock until 8:15 PM.
