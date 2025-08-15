Good Vibes Only: K-9 trades police responsibilities for retirement

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA)— Thursday marked the end of the chapter at Canutillo ISD. The police department's very first K-9 retired.

Officer Alis, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, had been with the district for the past seven years. She specialized in detecting weapons and narcotics.

The officer has become like an extended family member for many within the police department.

"She’s like one of our officers. She brings comfort to us every time everybody sees her. You know, we all love on her. We all, we all want to hug her. But when she's got to go to work, just like the officers, she goes to work,” said Canutillo ISD Police Chief Fernando Hernandez.

The chief also said Officer Alis performs her duties exceptionally well.

Alis has worked tirelessly with Canutillo ISD’s safety and security team, visiting the district's 10 schools regularly.

"She helps us keep our kids safe, our community safe, here in our schools. Our ten campuses that we have, when it comes to narcotics, when it comes to weapons, you know, searching the building and searching the parking lots, after-school activities, football games,” the chief added.

Officer Alis has created a unique bond with her handler, Sgt. Andres Hernandez. He only became her handler two years ago, but their bond was strong from the very beginning.

"She right away acknowledged me. We became good partners, by the way. She was eager to work. I mean, she didn't give me no issues. And when I give her the command, she was looking for the drugs on the school. So we made a good, I guess, team together,” Hernandez said.

Many students have grown to love Officer Alis. She has grown up with many students.

The district said Alis has been very involved in student outreach, helping children with social anxiety feel comfortable in the school setting.

"And she loves doing her job. I mean, she's always in the hallways. She's always checking the restrooms. Students love her," said Hernandez.

As Officer Alis steps away from her duties, she will be in good hands with Sgt. Hernandez. And she'll be in good company with five other dogs at home.

"She’s going to be living at home with me. You know, she's going to be now a pet. So she's going to have to get used to that."

Her retirement ceremony was marked with full honors and even a ceremonial radio send-off.

Officer Hernandez also said she would like to train Alis to become an emotional support dog.

Canutillo ISD is in the early stages of finding a new K-9 officer.

