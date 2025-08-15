NMSU reaches wrongful termination settlement with former basketball coach Greg Heiar

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Former New Mexico State men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar & NMSU have a reached a settlement over a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Heiar was fired by NMSU in 2023 following a series of problems within the men's basketball program.

Those issues included a hazing investigation, and a self-defense shooting involving one of his players.

Heiar sued NMSU for breach of contract.

Friday, Heiar's attorneys confirmed a settlement was reached.

His attorneys with the Danoff Law Firm, P.C. in Albuquerque, NM released the following statement to ABC-7:

"On behalf of our client, Greg Heiar, we are pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached in the arbitration of Coach Heiar and New Mexico State University. Coach Heiar is pleased that this matter is now fully and finally resolved to our satisfaction, and excited to continue his coaching career. Coach Heiar wishes NMSU, the men's basketball program, and the Aggie fans all the best going forward."

Details of the settlement were not released, but according to the Albuquerque Journal, Heiar was awarded $600,000.

Heiar will receive $120,000 with the remaining $480,000 going to his attorneys at the Danoff Law Firm.

Heiar is currently the head basketball coach at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.