Skip to Content
Top Stories

Ukraine President Zelenskyy to travel to DC on Monday to meet with President Trump

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/15/2025
President Of Ukraine
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/15/2025
By ,
Published 2:39 AM

Following what was described as a “lengthy” phone call with President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has announced that he will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.

On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that he had "a long, substantive conversation with President Trump, initially one-on-one, and then also with the participation of European leaders. In total, we spoke for more than an hour and a half, approximately one hour with President Trump.”

The announcement follows Friday's meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. While Putin mentioned an "agreement" in the post-meeting news conference and Trump said "great progress" was made, there was no mention of a ceasefire.

Neither Putin nor Trump took questions from the hundreds of reporters gathered for their news conference, instead quickly shaking hands before leaving the stage.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content