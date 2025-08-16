Ukraine President Zelenskyy to travel to DC on Monday to meet with President Trump

Following what was described as a “lengthy” phone call with President Trump, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has announced that he will be traveling to Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.

On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that he had "a long, substantive conversation with President Trump, initially one-on-one, and then also with the participation of European leaders. In total, we spoke for more than an hour and a half, approximately one hour with President Trump.”

The announcement follows Friday's meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. While Putin mentioned an "agreement" in the post-meeting news conference and Trump said "great progress" was made, there was no mention of a ceasefire.

Neither Putin nor Trump took questions from the hundreds of reporters gathered for their news conference, instead quickly shaking hands before leaving the stage.