3 dead after 11 shot in Brooklyn lounge, police say

Three men were killed early Sunday in a shooting inside a Brooklyn lounge, the New York Police Department said, adding that it appeared multiple shooters had been involved.

The men were among 11 people hit by gunfire in the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference. A total of eight men and three women were shot amid a dispute in the lounge, she said.

The initial 911 call was received at about 3:27 a.m., the NYPD said.

The three men who were shot and killed were pronounced dead at the scene, Tisch said, adding that one was 27, another was 25 and the third’s age was not yet known.

Some three dozen shell casings were recovered inside the lounge, police said.

A firearm was recovered nearby, in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, and police were investigating whether it was involved in the shooting, police said.

No one had been taken into custody, Tisch said.