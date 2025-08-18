El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar to discuss visit to Camp East Montana

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will speak to members of the press Monday morning after her "oversight visit" to Camp East Montana, the largest migrant detention center in the United States.

The facility, which began operations Sunday, has an operating capacity of 1,000, but the capability to expand to 5,000 beds.

Protesters gathered outside Fort Bliss, calling for the Trump administration to close the camp.

According to ICE’s Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss, Texas, is a short-term, soft-sided federal detention facility for housing migrants who are in removal proceedings or who have final orders of removal.

Senator John Cornyn visited the facility on August 11th.

"It’s important for people to understand we are not talking gardeners or housekeepers; these are people who didn’t show up to court-ordered hearings," Cornyn said after his visit. "There is no due process concern. They have no legal right to be here."

ABC-7 also reached out to Congressman Tony Gonzales for comment on the facility's opening and asked if he has any plans to visit. We have not yet received a response.