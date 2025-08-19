US border wall to be painted black to deter people from trying to climb

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the southern border wall Monday afternoon to meet with members of Border Patrol's El Paso Sector and announce several new projects in light of new funding from the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"Today we have the most secure U.S. border that we've ever had in the history of this nation," Noem said. "It's incredible the work that (President Trump) has done, along with the good folks out of CBP, ICE and law enforcement federal agencies."

Noem highlighted new infrastructure projects, including steel wall panels, cameras, sensors, and surveillance technology designed to deter people from trying to cross illegally.

She also announced that, at Trump’s request, the wall is being painted black in order to make the surface hotter and more difficult to climb, as well as to protect the materials.

“Remember that a nation without borders is no nation at all,” Noem said. “This structure is tall, it goes deep into the ground, and once painted, it will be even harder for people to climb.”

Interim El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slozar noted that the region has seen a significant drop in encounters over the last two years.

“Here in the El Paso sector, in 2023, we had one day where there were 2,300 people apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol," Slozar said. "We are now apprehending on a seven-day average about 41 people a day.”

Noem also pointed to data indicating that 1.6 million undocumented immigrants had voluntarily left the U.S. under Trump administration policies, “at the encouragement of the president.”

She also said, at this point, there is no clear end date for military deployment along the border.