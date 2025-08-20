Skip to Content
Top Stories

Texas Governor Greg Abbott adds more items to the Special Session #2 Agenda

By
Published 8:23 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he added three items to the Special Session #2 Agenda.

Those items include:

  • Legislation to impose penalties or punishments for legislators who willfully absent themselves during a session
  • Legislation to authorize a person to purchase Ivermectin at a pharmacy
  • Legislation relating to a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers by the Texas Water Development Board prior to the issuance of permits or permit amendments by certain groundwater conservation districts

The governor sent out this statement about the agenda saying, "Today I am expanding the agenda for the second special session to include important issues that will benefit Texas. First, we need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state. Additionally, Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin. Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers.”

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content