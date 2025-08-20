Texas Governor Greg Abbott adds more items to the Special Session #2 Agenda
AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he added three items to the Special Session #2 Agenda.
Those items include:
- Legislation to impose penalties or punishments for legislators who willfully absent themselves during a session
- Legislation to authorize a person to purchase Ivermectin at a pharmacy
- Legislation relating to a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers by the Texas Water Development Board prior to the issuance of permits or permit amendments by certain groundwater conservation districts
The governor sent out this statement about the agenda saying, "Today I am expanding the agenda for the second special session to include important issues that will benefit Texas. First, we need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state. Additionally, Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin. Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers.”