Volunteers help clean the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Tires, furniture, carpets and even piles of everyday litter were just some of the items collected during today's neighborhood clean-up event. Organizers say events like these not only help beautify the city but also bring people together.

“I just feel better knowing the community is cleaner,” one volunteer shared. The cleanup effort was led by City Representative Deanna Maldonado Rocha and Precinct 2 County Commissioner David Stout.

“It’s been a great partnership,” said Rocha. “We were also able to collect tires today, which is not typically something the city can do.”

Rocha said this was their second clean-up event of the year. She says this event had more volunteers, and she credits that to partnering with local organizations like Reconnecting with the Disconnected.

The organization provides community service opportunities and social-emotional learning to students who may need little guidance. “We’re not just picking up trash,” said founder Samantha Recker. “It’s the connection they’re making with community members.”

If you missed this event, the next neighborhood clean-up is scheduled for October 4th. If you need to dispose of trash in the meantime, visit the City of El Paso.