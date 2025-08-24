Water leak reported in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A water leak shut down at least one lane of Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso late Saturday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

ABC-7 received multiple calls and emails about the water leak early Sunday morning.

El Paso Water confirmed that the leak was reported just before 11 p.m.

A spokesperson said they do not know how soon service will be restored, but crews will continue to work until the issue is resolved.

This is the same area where a leak flooded neighborhoods and streets in May 2025.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for updates.