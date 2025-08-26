“If you see something, say something.” – El Paso officials discuss severity of threats against schools, public places

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officials gathered at the FBI El Paso field office Tuesday morning to discuss the severity of threats against schools and public places.

The message was clear: even hoaxes or so-called “jokes” will be taken seriously and prosecuted.

Representatives from the FBI El Paso Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the El Paso District Attorney’s Office, and the El Paso County Attorney’s Office explained how agencies coordinate when threats are made, and steep consequences for those who make them.

“These are not things that are taken less or there's less consequence," El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez said. “Every threat is taken seriously, no matter what. Even if someone later says, ‘I was just kidding,’ that’s not how it works.”

FBI officials said threats are often posted on social media. Special Agent Valerie Venegas, FBI El Paso's Threat Assessment Coordinator, explained the bureau works closely with local police and school districts, sharing their resources when needed.

EL Paso District Attorney James Montoya explained that under Texas law, anyone 17 or older is considered an adult and can face felony charges for making terroristic threats, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sanchez added that juveniles, ages 10 to 16, fall under the county attorney’s jurisdiction and can face detention, probation and court-ordered supervision. In those cases, probation officers conduct home assessments to evaluate risks, including access to weapons.

Gregory McDonald, El Paso City Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said federal prosecutors may bring charges under Title 18 of the U.S. Code if threats involve interstate communications, such as social media platforms.

“When dealing with threats, there’s zero margin for error,” McDonald said. “We are going to prosecute them to the fullest extent possible because of the disruption, the expense and the fear they cause.”

Officials added that parents or guardians also face disruption when juveniles are charged.

Court hearings, fines, restitution orders and probation requirements can last for years, according to Sanchez. She urged parents to keep an eye their children’s social media use.

Law enforcement leaders also warned that spreading or resharing threat-related posts only worsens the problem.

“We want to avoid the telephone game,” McDonald said. “What’s critical is the most accurate version of the communication. Report it directly to law enforcement and don’t pass it along.”

“If you see something, say something,” Special Agent Venegas added. “Be an upstander. You might be the person with crucial information that could save lives.”