Person killed after car-motorcycle crash shuts down part of I-10 in East El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead as a result of the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators are on scene investigating the cause behind the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A collision between a white car and a red motorcycle on I-10 West near Don Haskins Drive in East El Paso forced a complete shutdown of all westbound lanes just after 4:00 a.m.

El Paso Police posted on social media that the westbound lanes remain closed for several hours.

Police advise drivers to exit at Eastlake Boulevard and take alternate routes.

They have not yet released information on any injuries.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.