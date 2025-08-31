Skip to Content
Top Stories

Person killed after car-motorcycle crash shuts down part of I-10 in East El Paso

By ,
Updated
today at 8:28 AM
Published 5:12 AM

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead as a result of the crash.

Special Traffic Investigators are on scene investigating the cause behind the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A collision between a white car and a red motorcycle on I-10 West near Don Haskins Drive in East El Paso forced a complete shutdown of all westbound lanes just after 4:00 a.m.

El Paso Police posted on social media that the westbound lanes remain closed for several hours. 

Police advise drivers to exit at Eastlake Boulevard and take alternate routes.

They have not yet released information on any injuries.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Armando Ramirez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content