At least 1 hospitalized after rescue near West El Paso border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a rescue near the border wall.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, it happened on Paisano Drive just north of Schuster Avenue near the UTEP campus.

Our ABC-7 crews observed at least one fire truck and one ambulance at the scene.

Our TXDOT traffic camera video from Loop 375 and Spur 19-66 captured emergency lights and activity in the area.

ABC-7 crews saw several emergency vehicles in the area near the border wall

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol for more information.

We will share updates when they become available.