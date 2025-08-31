Skip to Content
At least 1 hospitalized after rescue near West El Paso border wall

By
today at 4:53 AM
Published 5:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a rescue near the border wall.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, it happened on Paisano Drive just north of Schuster Avenue near the UTEP campus.

Our ABC-7 crews observed at least one fire truck and one ambulance at the scene.

Our TXDOT traffic camera video from Loop 375 and Spur 19-66 captured emergency lights and activity in the area.

ABC-7 crews saw several emergency vehicles in the area near the border wall

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol for more information.

We will share updates when they become available.

