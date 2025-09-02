ABC-7, Albertsons kick off Hunger Action Month campaign with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

September is Hunger Action Month, a nation-wide campaign. Every year, Albertsons raises funds at checkout to assist local food banks, including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and Casa de Peregrinos in Las Cruces.

ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso joins El Pasoans Fighting Hunger on Tuesday to talk about the importance of this campaign for the food pantry that assists residents in the borderland.

EPFH says 1 in 3 El Pasoans are food insecure.

CEO Susan Goodell shares how needed donations are, amid the changes in government funding this year for local food pantries.

This month, when shoppers checkout, they’ll be prompted on the pin pad with the question, “Do you want to help eliminate hunger?”

They can select which dollar amount works best for them. Also at the registers, are plexiglass coin canisters where shoppers can donate spare change they might have.

Every dollar donated will also be doubled with a $300K match.

All money collected through September will be awarded to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Casa Peregrinos, and possibly others.

The campaign runs from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, and all Albertsons locations in El Paso, Horizon City, and Las Cruces are participating.