Nonprofit seeks El Paso volunteers to honor 9/11 heroes at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

Carry The Load is a nonprofit organization inviting the El Paso community to honor the lives lost on 9/11 by volunteering at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Volunteers will be coming together to pay tribute to those who sacrificed for the nation’s freedom by cleaning the headstones at 70 national cemeteries across the U.S.

They’re also recognizing the 343 firefighters that died that day and hundreds of other first responders.

ABC-7 spoke with one of their ambassadors, who shared why our community here should honor this day.

"Either yourself, family member, somebody you knew, was involved in that event or is involved in the event that happened over in another country as it pertains to our military, you know, helping protect this world," said Milton Williams, a retired Dallas firefighter.

Williams said he knew people on the scene of 9/11, and at this event, they’ll be telling the stories to commemorate and remember those who are no longer here.

"We're all affected by this event, we're all affected by 9/11, and this is an event that happened that should never be forgotten," said Williams. "Because once you forget, it's like it never happened."

As of Wednesday, 59 volunteers have signed up for next week’s event here at the cemetery, and there is no maximum amount as to how many can sign up.

You can register to volunteer at this event on their website, here.