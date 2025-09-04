ABC-7 completes FBI special agent fitness test

The FBI is recruiting, and ABC-7 joined the El Paso division to complete the required physical fitness test to see what it takes to join.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins FBI El Paso and other media outlets for a friendly competition on Thursday.

The test consists of four main events, with a fifth event only for those in the Tactical Recruitment Program.

The events are administered in the following order, with no more than five minutes of rest between each event:

Sit-ups: Maximum number of continuous sit-ups in one minute

300 meter sprint: Timed 300-meter sprint

Push-ups: Maximum number of continuous push-ups (untimed)

1.5 mile run: Timed 1.5-mile run

Pull-ups: Maximum number of continuous pull-ups (only TRP candidates complete this event)

FBI El Paso is hosting a recruitment event at UTEP on Friday, Sept. 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.