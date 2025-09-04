El Paso Teachers Union reports multiple assaults on teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The President of the American Federation of Teachers for El Paso told ABC-7 that there have been reports of assaults on teachers and staff at five schools in EPISD so far this school year.

Those include: Jefferson High School, Coronado High School, Irvin High School, Magoffin Middle School, and Moye Elementary School.

Local AFT President Ross Moore said he was waiting on confirmation of three more.

EPISD released the following statement to ABC-7 in response to these allegations:

“El Paso ISD is aware of recent isolated incidents involving individual student behavior. We want to reassure our community that each situation is being addressed appropriately, with steps in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on campus. Support is being provided to all those involved, and we remain committed to maintaining safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments for all students and staff.”

Norma De La Rosa, the President of the El Paso Teacher's Association told ABC-7 those "steps" aren't enough.

"In fact, today I just got I just got a report from another teacher who was, kicked and and, almost beaten by a student in the classroom. And nothing has been done. The child still remains in in the class," De La Rosa told ABC-7, "the district's going to have to take a much closer look at this, and, put some more severe consequences in place."

ABC-7 also reached out to a number of school districts in the borderland including to find out if this is happening elsewhere. We have not heard back from any other district.