Skip to Content
Top Stories

Associate Professor, government watchdog Max Grossman arrested

By
Published 11:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A UTEP professor known for advocating historic preservation has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

El Paso Police arrested Max Grossman for assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

ABC-7 reached out to Grossman, who referred us to his attorney, Brian Kennedy.

In a statement Kennedy said, "This ridiculous charge is absolutely unfounded. Our concern is whether it is an action taken to pressure Mr. Grossman in a child custody issue. We intend to completely clear his name." 

Grossman posted a $2,5000 surety bond and was released after his arrest. 

Court documents in civil court show Grossman on Friday filed a petition "affecting the parent-child relationship".

Grossman is known for advocating for the Duranguito neighborhood opposing efforts to build an arena there. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content