Newly released video reveals timeline of deadly Las Cruces Young Park shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Newly obtained surveillance footage is providing a clearer picture of the chaos and violence that unfolded during the mass shooting at Young Park on March 21.

The video, released to ABC-7 through an open records request, captures the moments leading up to the gunfire and the rapid response from law enforcement and emergency crews.

The footage comes from security cameras at La Casa Inc., a treatment center for survivors of domestic violence located just north of the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

The video begins at 10:06 p.m. and runs through the arrival of first responders. Car engines can be heard revving and tires squealing as people gathered in the lot.

At 10:06 p.m., the first shots ring out. The barrage continued for nearly 40 seconds, but it was unclear from the video exactly how many rounds were fired.

Investigators with the Las Cruces Police Department recovered between 50 and 60 bullet casings at the scene.

Roughly 10 seconds after the initial shots, crowds began to scatter.

Some people fled on foot, with several running toward the La Casa building, while others rushed to their vehicles and sped away, driving east onto Walnut Street.

Additional video captured from the east side of the treatment center shows the panic as people scrambled to escape the parking lot.

The first 911 calls were placed at 10:10 p.m., according to police. Sirens can be heard in the footage two minutes later.

At 10:13 p.m., three police units pulled into the area, followed closely by a fire truck at 10:14.

Additional officers arrived seconds later, and by 10:15, police cars had formed a perimeter around the park, blocking traffic and securing the scene.