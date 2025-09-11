Skip to Content
UTEP hosts annual 9/11 stair climb, honoring fallen first responders

Published 5:52 AM

The El Paso community is honoring the fallen from the 9/11 terrorist attack with their annual 9/11 stair climb memorial.

Nearly 2,000 people are expected to join the event at the Sun Bowl Stadium, and that includes Army ROTC, Fort Bliss, El Paso law enforcement and first responders, and community members.

People will be climbing the stadium stairs to complete the same number of flights that the first responders climbed in the Twin Towers, honoring those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

Gates open at 6 a.m. and an opening ceremony for the event will take place at 6:10 a.m.

The event runs until 9 a.m.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

