Good Vibes Only: El Paso woman competes in Special Olympics in Italy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A 22-year-old from El Paso traveled to Turin, Italy, in March for the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Karla Alvarez was selected to be a part of the floorball team. The team ultimately came in 4th place.

But Alvarez is a passionate and dedicated athlete who is involved in more than one sport. She has competed in basketball, cheerleading, football, golf, swimming, tennis and cross-country.

Alvarez began competing in the Special Olympics at the age of five. Her family said she has always been competitive.

Her coaches, Ricardo Rodriguez and Aira Dolz, both met her when she was a freshman in high school.

"She's the type of athlete that us coaches love,” Rodriguez said.

They said she is tenacious and a go-getter.

“She has that confidence that. Yes, we wish we all had. She goes up to anyone and says, ‘Hey, I'm Karla, and this is me.’ And it's, it's really awesome. And she just goes up there, and it's like she owns it.” Dolz said.

ABC-7 asked Alvarez how she felt representing the U.S.A. and El Paso. She said she “feels good. Proud of myself.”

Her family had been abroad, and it was Karla who made that possible.

Alvarez’s mother, Veronica Mares, said it was a proud moment seeing her daughter at the Special Olympics.

“During the opening ceremonies and just seeing the team came in and come out and look at her just waving and being happy and being somebody that had achieved such a milestone in her life. It was just such a great, great feeling.”

Mares said Karla thrives in the world of sports, but she representing El Paso at the global competition will be hard to beat.

“She was so happy to accomplish, so she felt like, like she had done what she wanted. And she was so happy about it.”

Karla said she loves being active, but right now she is mostly focused on cheerleading and golf.

