UPDATE: Suspect in killing of Charlie Kirk identified, in custody

UPDATE (8:23 a.m.): The suspect is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Washington, Utah, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation. The suspect’s father identified his son from photos that had been made public, according to a source.

Robinson was arrested in Utah the evening of Sept. 11 at 10 p.m. local time -- 33 hours after the shooting.

Robinson's roommate showed investigators messages about needing to retrieve a rifle. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said inscriptions engraved on casings were found with a rifle in a wooded area.

“The content of these included messages affiliated with the contact Tyler, stating a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left, and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel,” Cox detailed.

“Inscriptions on the three unfired casings read ‘Hey, fascist, exclamation point, catch, exclamation point. Up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol and three down arrow symbols,’” Gov. Cox said.



Originally Published: 12 SEP 25 08:14 ET

Updated: 12 SEP 25 08:21 ET

By Betsy Klein, Evan Perez, Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz, Lauren Chadwick, CNN

(CNN) - President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that a suspect is in custody related to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

“I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox News.

According to four sources familiar with the matter, a person is indeed in custody and being questioned in connection to the fatal shooting.

The person is still being questioned as of Friday morning, the sources said.

Trump said that someone “very close to him turned him in” and that it would be announced later Friday.

It comes after a back-and-forth search for a suspect in which authorities questioned and released two people Wednesday in connection with the killing.

The manhunt then continued, and the FBI released images of a person of interest in the fatal shooting, asking the public for tips to help finding him.

The shooter is believed to have fired once from a nearby roof in a “targeted attack,” according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation along with the FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

