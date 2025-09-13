600 safe, free rides offered

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Nearly 600 El Pasoans were able to get a safe ride home in the month of August thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation's "Pick Your Ride" campaign in conjunction with the El Paso District Attorney's Office.

"Pick your ride" is a Tx DOT grant-funded campaign that provided $20 uber vouchers to El Pasoans each weekend as part of an effort to reduce DWI's in El Paso.

Since September 8th the office provided over three-thousand rides.

district attorney James Montoya said that members of our community have a responsibility to look after each other and that there are many other options other than driving while intoxicated.