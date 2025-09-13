Skip to Content
Top Stories

600 safe, free rides offered

By
Published 6:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Nearly 600 El Pasoans were able to get a safe ride home in the month of August thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation's "Pick Your Ride" campaign in conjunction with the El Paso District Attorney's Office. 

"Pick your ride" is a Tx DOT grant-funded campaign that provided $20 uber vouchers to El Pasoans each weekend as part of an effort to reduce DWI's in El Paso.

Since September 8th the office provided over three-thousand rides.

 district attorney James Montoya said that members of our community have a responsibility to look after each other and that there are many other options other than driving while intoxicated. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.