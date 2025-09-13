78 people identified from Juárez crematorium

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials in Ciudad Juárez say 78 people have been identified from the ‘Plenitud’ crematorium.

Earlier this year, ABC-7 reported that almost 400 bodies had been found inside the building after the previous owner passed away.

The crematorium's incinerator had not been working for the past two years.

Officials say 60 families have already been notified that their loved ones were identified.

57 bodies have also been delivered for proper treatment.

Officials also note that they have given counseling and mental health care to the families who were affected.