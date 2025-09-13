ABC-7 First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana County including West El Paso, Santa Teresa and Sunland Park until 6:15 PM this evening, 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail possible
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dona Ana County including West El Paso, Santa Teresa and Sunland Park until 6:15 PM this evening
Main hazards are possibly 60 mile per hour winds and quarter-sized hail.
This storm is located southwest Santa Teresa moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.