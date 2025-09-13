Doctor Herman celebrates birthday and announces retirement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A well-known El Paso doctor celebrated his retirement after serving El Paso for 50 years!

Doctor Peter Herman has been a highly sought after dermatologist in the borderland since 1975!

He is known for his charming accent as well as his medical expertise. Dr. Herman is originally from Melbourne, Australia.

More than 100 people gathered to celebrate Doctor Herman's retirement, which came just a day after his 87th birthday!

But Dr. Herman says, he's not going to hang up his coat just yet.

"I'm not finishing the practice of medicine. And I want to continue to work. And hopefully we at Texas Tech physicians and continuing dermatology, teaching residents and students, and also continuing to practice medicine in a clinic," Herman said.