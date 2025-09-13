Improving campus experiences for EPCC students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Community College is looking at ways to improve the campus experience for students, faculty and staff..

The school hosted its 26th annual campus and site improvement team orientation with this year's theme "Beyond Choch-Kees"

This event included presentations from student government, the mental health committee, and staff members from each campus..

Students emphasized the importance of a welcoming environment on campus, and better information to help students find their way around campus..