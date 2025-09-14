Erika Kirk delivers emotional remarks to the nation after killing of husband Charlie Kirk

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," said Erika Kirk, the wife of slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in her first public message since his killing.

Just days after a gunman shot and killed Kirk at a Utah university, Erika Kirk said she would continue Charlie Kirk's political activism through his Turning Point USA organization.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won't, I refuse to let that happen ... All of us will refuse to let that happen," Erika Kirk said. "No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it."

On Saturday, Turning Point USA announced details of a celebration of life ceremony for Kirk. The ceremony is set to be held Sunday, Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, the NFL stadium in Arizona where the Cardinals play. The venue has a capacity of 63,000, according to the stadium's website.

In her public remarks Friday evening, Erika Kirk thanked first responders and investigators, as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, for their support in the wake of the fatal shooting on Wednesday.

"Mr. President, my husband loved you, and he knew that you loved him, too," Erika Kirk said, fighting back tears. "He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you."

Charlie Kirk was husband to Erika and the father of two young kids at the time of his death on Wednesday, a 1-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

"When I got home last night, our daughter just ran into my arms ... and she said, 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, 'I missed you too, baby.' She goes, 'Where's daddy?' What do you tell a 3-year-old? She's three. I said, 'Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget," Erika said.

The founder of the conservative youth activist organization was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University, the first stop this fall for Turning Point USA's "The American Comeback Tour," which was traveling to multiple college campuses across the country.

In what has been described as a "political assassination," Kirk was struck by a single shot while he was speaking at the event on Wednesday. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trump announced Kirk's death on social media, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead."

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," the president wrote. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

When Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced at a Friday press conference the arrest of a suspect in the shooting, he spoke of Charlie Kirk's family.

"I especially want to thank the family of Charlie Kirk -- Erika, Charlie's parents, his children," Cox said. "I want us to be thinking of them as we bring justice in this case. They will be involved in that justice. We will be working very closely with them as we move through this process as well."

Erika Kirk is a former Miss Arizona USA and collegiate basketball player who is currently studying for a doctorate in Biblical studies at Liberty University, according to a biography on her website.

She is the founder of Proclaim, a faith-based clothing line, the host of the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast and the founder of two nonprofit organizations, according to her website.

Erika Kirk has also been a frequent presence by her husband's side at speaking engagements and public appearances.