SNAP cuts could affect low-income families

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- As part of the recently passed Big Beautiful Bill, cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could take effect as early as September 30, leaving many low-income families at risk of losing critical food assistance.

The SNAP program, which provides food benefits to families in need, is set to face an estimated $230 billion reduction over the next decade. April Dominguez, the social services site manager for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, said the cuts will limit the number of individuals who can access the assistance they depend on.

“These cuts mean fewer people will get the help they need,” Dominguez said. “We help with the application process by working one-on-one with clients, ensuring all the necessary documents are filled out and submitted correctly.”

Currently, the organization assists around 510 individuals each month, but Dominguez fears those numbers could drop drastically if the cuts go into effect. The changes would not only affect the families seeking aid, but could also place additional strain on local food banks already stretched thin.

“Our resources are going to be stretched even further,” Dominguez explained. “We do home visits, and with these cuts, we might not be able to visit as many people—especially homebound individuals, people with disabilities, and seniors who can’t drive. We make it easier for them to get the help they need, but these cuts create barriers that will make it harder for those who are most vulnerable.”

As the clock ticks down to September 30, local advocates and food banks are bracing for the impact these cuts will have on families in need, many of whom rely on SNAP benefits to make ends meet.