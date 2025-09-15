New El Paso County fire code could create stricter rules for outdoor businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County could soon adopt a new fire code and regulations for outdoor businesses in order to give emergency services stronger enforcement tools and improve safety standards in unincorporated areas.

Staff from Precinct 1 Commissioner Jackie Butler's office explained that the two County Emergency Services Districts do not follow the same fire code.

The City of El Paso and ESD No. 1, which primarily covers Horizon City, follow the 2021 International Fire Code.

ESD No. 2, which covers Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, Fabens, San Elizario, Socorro, Tornillo and Vinton, still operates under the 2015 version.

County staff recommended that Commissioners Court adopt the 2021 International Fire Code without amendments, bringing all ESDs and unincorporated communities under the same standards.

Under Texas state law, violations could carry civil penalties of up to $200 per day.

The funds collected from those fines would be reserved for future enforcement of the code.

A second proposal would establish an “Outdoor Business Ordinance” for junkyards, salvage yards, impound lots and similar operations.

The measure would require licenses from the county’s Planning and Development Department, set rules for fencing, flammable liquid disposal, and material storage, and impose fines of $100 to $500 for violations.

Existing businesses would have a year to comply.

County officials said the initiatives would create consistency and improve safety for residents outside city limits.

A public hearing is planned before the Commissioners Court votes on October 20, as required by state law.

If approved, the county could phase in the new standards over time.