Watch Monday Night Football on ABC-7

UPDATE: Power has been restored and KVIA's over-the-air signal is back up after El Paso Electric repairs. Some customers may need to re-scan channels to ensure reception. KVIA is airing Monday Night Football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Houston Texans, followed by High Potential and ABC-7 After the Game.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is working on a power outage that is impacting KVIA’s over-the-air signal right now. You can livestream ABC-7 at 4pm at kvia.com or on the KVIA news app.

El Paso Electric sent this statement Monday afternoon: "We are aware of 18 outages in Central El Paso. Our crews will work to safely find the cause and restore power as quickly as possible."