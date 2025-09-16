El Paso City Council approves amendment to allow sale of Campo del Sol land to build Texas DPS Regional Headquarters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council unanimously approved an amendment to a 2020 incentives agreement to allow for the sale of 45 acres in the Campo del Sol master-planned community to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The amendment clears the way for the construction of a new DPS regional headquarters in Northeast El Paso.

“This project is a tremendous win for Northeast El Paso. It will create hundreds of good-paying jobs, strengthen our economy, and expand public safety services across the region,” District 4 City Representative Cynthia Boyar Trejo said in a statement. “The DPS regional headquarters will be a cornerstone of growth for the district I proudly represent, and I welcome this significant state investment in our community.”

FSW Investments, the land's owner, has contracted to sell 45 acres of land to the State of Texas, which would house an 82,000-square-foot headquarters and an 8,000-square-foot Driver’s License Mega Site.

The facility would also include a state-of-the-art crime lab and training facilities serving DPS Region 4, which covers a large section of West Texas.

The headquarters is expected to support the work of 92 law enforcement agencies and reduce forensic processing times, helping local police clear cases more quickly.

The project would retain the department’s existing 300 full-time employees in El Paso while adding about 200 new positions.

According to the City's presentation, the site may also be used in the future to house additional state agencies, like the Attorney General’s Office.

The presentation also says Campo del Sol is still expected to meet its required commercial acreage and minimum residential unit counts.

The project is estimated to bring $18 million of indirect impact to El Paso's economy, along with 1,500 temporary construction jobs.