ABC-7 First Alert: Active rainfall, and strong thunderstorm chances today

Some areas woke up to rainfall this morning. Rain is expected to slow throughout the morning, however rain chances will pick up again this afternoon. Today we are looking at a 50% chance for storms to return into your afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today through Lincoln County NM. This includes Ruidoso area:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for storm chances today.

