ABC-7 First Alert: Active rainfall, and strong thunderstorm chances today
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for storm chances today.
The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today through Lincoln County NM. This includes Ruidoso area:
Some areas woke up to rainfall this morning. Rain is expected to slow throughout the morning, however rain chances will pick up again this afternoon. Today we are looking at a 50% chance for storms to return into your afternoon and evening.